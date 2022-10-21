Swords and guns seized from Norman Wells home

Police in Norman Wells say three swords and a collection of guns have been seized from a home in the community.

In a brief news release, RCMP said officers from Norman Wells and a neighbouring detachment had raided a home on Monday, October 17.

“As a result of the search, police seized 16 long barrel firearms, four restricted handguns, three air rifles, three swords and in excess of 1,300 rounds of various types of ammunition,” RCMP stated.

No further details were provided.

Police said no charges were laid but a November 3 disposition hearing will decide the fate of the seized firearms, at least some of which RCMP said “were not properly secured.”