Over 100 bottles of vodka seized outside of Fort McPherson

Over 100 bottles of vodka along with other alcohol was seized by police along the highway near Fort McPherson on Friday night.

RCMP, acting on a tip from the public, held a traffic stop along the highway within the hamlet’s 25 km liquor restriction radius.

During the traffic stop, they searched a vehicle and took 72 cans of beer and coolers, three 1.18 L bottles of Captain Morgan Rum, and 102 bottles of vodka that were 750 mL in size.

The man driving the vehicle is now facing charges under the NWT Liquor Act Regulations.