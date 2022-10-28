Yellowknife RCMP ask for help locating missing teen

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help to locate 16-year-old Dayton Lafferty, who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Lafferty is 5 ft 9 in, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Cabin Radio has requested the police share a photo of them.

Police did not provide a description of what Lafferty was wearing when they was last seen, nor where they was last seen.

Anyone with information about where Lafferty may be is asked to call the police at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (80) 222-8477 or visiting www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.