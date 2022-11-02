Photos: The Anonymous Art Show returns for a second 2022 show

Didn’t make it to the Anonymous Art Show in Yellowknife over the last few days? Don’t worry, we snapped photos of a few of the dozens of small canvases to share with you.

The art show is usually hosted once a year in Yellowknife by the Down to Earth Gallery, but this year the show came around twice – once in the spring, to make up for missing a show during the pandemic, and more recently over October 29 until November 1 this fall.

Artists received six inch canvases around a month before the show started and got to painting, knitting, and bedazzling.

In total, over 150 pieces of art were hung at the gallery for the show and available for purchase for $80 – the catch being you don’t know who the artist of your new piece is until after you pick up your art after the show has closed.

Small, red stickers next to each piece of art’s name indicate if it had already sold.

Sandhill Cranes (Unknown, 2022); Grouse Legs (Unknown, 2022)

It’s amazing how much sandhill cranes and grouse look alike.

Kitty’s First Fish (Unknown, 2022)

We’re not sure we believe this is actually Kitty’s first fish. The use of colour and contrast, along with a strong grasp of fish scale art, indicates this is at least Kitty’s seventh fish.

Twin Peaks (Unknown, 2022)

It’s near impossible to snag tickets to a burlesque show in Yellowknife before they sell out, so this piece offers an alternative purchase option. However, it was still unsold at the time Cabin Radio visited the gallery, suggesting patrons were patiently waiting to see if organizers throw a winter burlesque show.

Auyuittuq (Unknown, 2022)

Auyuittuq National Park in Nunavut, which we didn’t know was filled with active volcanoes.

Lost Things (Unknown, 2022)

In part a tribute to Yellowknifer Andrew Debogorski, a well-known and much-loved Yellowknife resident, who passed away in a house fire in 2018. A GoFundMe page created when Debogorski was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2017 read, “Those of you that know Andrew can vouch for the fact that he is a rare and unique individual that has so much potential to reach in all his varied endeavours, the kind of which could change the world for the better.”

Robots Need Love Too (Unknown, 2022)

They want to be loved by you.

One Hundred and Two (Unknown, 2022)

In a collection where most pieces reminisce about summer – birds, flowers, summer sunsets, and swimming were popular themes this fall – this piece fully embraces the rapidly appraoching holiday season. Did you know there are only 53 days until Christmas?

Drifters (Unknown, 2022)

We like to think this piece imagines all of the space there will be in Yellowknife’s new pool for synchronized swimming.

Waiting for Breakfast (Unknown, 2022)

Ah, a feeling the Cabin Radio dog Penny knows all too well. She’s also always waiting for snacks, supper, and any opportunity to knock over the garbage. Wait, Penny, did you illustrate this?

Benjamin the Butterfly (Unknown, 2022)

A traditional paint on canvas piece, though Benjamin’s half smile leaves us wondering if he wishes he was a true stained glass piece instead of a painting. Sorry Benjamin, better luck next year.