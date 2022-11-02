Funding for electric vehicle charging station installation opens

On Wednesday, the GNWT announced first-come, first-served funding to help cover the cost of installing electric vehicle charging stations.

The aim is to help increase the number of charging stations in public places, multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces, and on-street locations.

The funding will contribute up to 50-percent of eligible costs, up to $5,000 per level two charging station and up to $75,000 for a level three charging station.

Both for-profit and not-for-profits organizations can apply until the December 1, 2023 deadline, or until the funding is used up. Accepted projects have to be completed by March 31, 2024.

The GNWT suggested applicants could include businesses, electricity and gas utilities companies, academic institutions, community and Indigenous governments, and GNWT departments, agencies, and Crown corporations.

Organizations interested in applying are can review the program’s guidelines and complete an application and proposal form.

“This program will provide opportunities for alternative approaches to transportation that advance energy affordability in the North and support efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said infrastructure minister Diane Archie in a news release.

Most of the funding for the project comes from Natural Resources Canada, which is contributing $414,000 to the project through its zero emissions vehicle infrastructure program. The GNWT is adding another $56,000, making the total amount of money available $470,000.