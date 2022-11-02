Photos: Pumpkin Lane shows off Yellowknife’s best pumpkins

Halloween lasts a little longer in Yellowknife, where pumpkins will line a walkway along the Somba K’e Civic Plaza until Friday night.

The annual Pumpkin Lane event showcases dozens of residents’ retired pumpkins each year.

People are invited to add their pumpkins to the lane and help light the pumpkins each evening at 5:30pm.

Here are a few of our favourite pumpkins from this year.

All photos on this page by Sarah Pruys.

A classic jack-o-lantern and ‘boo’ combination.

The biggest pumpkin of the year become a pumpkin jail, trapping a smaller pumpkin inside.

The pumpkin house (much less scary than the pumpkin jail), with smoke blowing from its stem.

The painted pumpkins – orange is overrated.

One of the more menacing jack-o-lanterns.

Among the cats and bats, a panda pumpkin stands out.

A Halloween-Christmas mashup, if this pumpkin is indeed the Grinch.

The emoji pumpkin – the happiest pumpkin on the lane.

A tiny pumpkin meets an unfortunate fate.