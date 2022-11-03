Fort Smith inmate accidentally released, now back in custody

In January, an inmate at the Fort Smith Correctional Complex was accidentally released – and the mistake was only noticed in October, when RMCP inquired about the inmate’s release status.

The inmate, who was reporting to a probation officer during nine month stretch when the mistake went unnoticed, has since been brought back into custody.

They were initially released on January 7 and returned to custody on October 20, a day after RCMP contacted NWT Corrections Services about them.

The GNWT has ordered a review of the incident to understand how the inmate was accidentally released and how Corrections can ensure a mistake like this is not made again.

The review should be completed by the end of this month.