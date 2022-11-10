Yellowknife’s Javaroma receives federal funding for expansion

The Government of Canada will provide $86,602 in funding to help Javaroma Gourmet Coffee and Tea open a new location in downtown Yellowknife.

Northern affairs minister Dan Vandal and NWT MP Michael McLeod announced the funding on Monday.

“Our government remains focused on growing the economy and making life more affordable for Canadians,” Vandal said, according to Monday’s news release. “Small business expansion creates more job opportunities and plays a key role in building an economy that works for everyone.”

The Javaroma chain of cafés already has three locations in Yellowknife: one downtown and two at the airport. The federal funding, provided by northern economic development agency CanNor’s IDEANorth program, will help the business cover costs related to purchasing and installing equipment required to open a café in the YK Centre Mall in downtown Yellowknife.

Javaroma will take over the space where Gourmet Cup formerly was, NNSL reported. The new location is expected to open in January or February.

Javaroma will be matching the federal funds. The total cost of the expansion is expected to be $173,204.

“With the help of CanNor’s programs, we were able to stay open during and after the pandemic,” Rami Kassem, Javaroma’s owner, said in the press release. The new location will help the business improve sales, increase revenue and create four new jobs, he said.

The pandemic has been hard on businesses in the NWT, McLeod said in the release. “Javaroma’s expansion illustrates how support for businesses helps them reach beyond recovery and towards new growth opportunities.”