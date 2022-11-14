Yellowknife RCMP lay multiple charges in crack cocaine case

While executing a search warrant in Yellowknife on November 10, RCMP found 197 grams of crack cocaine, material used to make crack-cocaine, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and $3,400.

One person from Ontario, Mikail Alkithiry, was charged with possessing controlled substances for the purposes of trafficking, possessing materials used to make controlled substances, possessing the proceeds of crime, unlawful possession of a restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate laying more charges. Alkithiry is in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

“Organized crime groups from outside the territory continue to take advantage of Northwest Territories residents struggling with addictions. The public remains the best source of information about these illicit and exploitative activities,” said police in a news release, asking anyone with information about drug trafficking to call the RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.