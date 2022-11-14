The GNWT wants to know how climate change is affecting you

The territorial government has launched an online survey to learn more about residents’ experiences of climate change and their primary climate concerns.

The results will be used to inform a territory-wide assessment of climate risks and opportunities, which will help the government prioritize what needs to be done to prepare and adapt as the North warms.

Questions cover residents’ level of concern about various climate patterns and trends in the environment, such as flooding, wildfire and permafrost thaw. The survey also asks residents to rate their concerns about the impact of these changes on different aspects of life, such as harvesting, health, homes and wildlife, to name a few.

In addition, the survey asks residents for feedback on the GNWT’s climate action and for information on actions their communities have been taking to adapt to climate change.

The survey, which is available until December 8, takes roughly 15 to 20 minutes to complete, according to the GNWT.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a draw to win a programmable thermostat and 10-watt solar panel.