Nominations open for 2022 NWT recreation awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 NWT Recreation and Parks Association awards, recognizing people who work to promote “recreation and active living for all northerners.”

There are four categories: innovation, youth leadership, Elders, and an honorary life member award. Nominations are accepted until January 9, 2023 via an online form or by calling the NWTRPA.

“There are so many recreation leaders in the territory who, every day, are going above and beyond what is expected of them,” NWTRPA executive director Sheena Tremblay said in a press release.

“Whether they’re a teacher, volunteer, lifeguard or an Elder who is setting a good example by staying active, the awards are our way of showing those individuals that their work is important and appreciated.”