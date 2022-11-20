Yellowknife to hold Hurricane Fiona fundraiser on Sunday

Yellowknife performers will host a fundraising concert on Sunday for East Coast communities affected by Hurricane Fiona.

Ari Snyder, one of the fundraiser’s organizers, says the money raised will help residents of the Maritime provinces to address some of the long-term damage caused when Fiona struck as a large and powerful extratropical cyclone in September.

Many communities were hit by winds of 170 km/h or stronger. Fiona was one of the strongest and wettest such storms ever to have reached Canada.

Money raised on Sunday will be donated to the Ann Baker Estate Trust for Emergency Relief in Canada, in partnership with the Mennonite Disaster Service Canada.

“They’ve been doing work on the ground for well over a month,” said Snyder. “They’re focusing on repairing and replacing roofs and helping those who are underinsured or uninsured, and those who don’t qualify for government assistance, to cover repair costs.”

Twenty performers are lined up, including drumming ensemble SkyFire Taiko, musician Susan Shantora and three local choirs, including Aurora Chorealis. Guests are invited to donate what they can. Those who donate $20 or more will be given a tax receipt.

“There are a fair number of people in Yellowknife who hail from the Maritimes,” said Snyder, “but there’s also the simple fact of helping your neighbour, and that’s what we’re doing this weekend.”

The fundraiser will be held at the Yellowknife United Church from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday. Light refreshments will be available.