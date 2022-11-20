Which holiday markets are left in the NWT?

A number of holiday sales have already taken place in the Northwest Territories but there are plenty left. We’ve compiled a list.

From stocking stuffers to traditional northern art, these markets are a great way to shop locally for holiday gifts. On this page you’ll find a list of markets we know about in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River and Fort Smith.

Though this year’s markets look different than last year’s in terms of capacity and vaccine requirements, many do still offer pre-registration, which means skipping line-ups and ensuring you get inside before they close.

Are we missing a market you’re running or appearing at? Email our arts reporter with details – the date and time of the event, the venue, and a link to a webpage that has more information if available – and we’ll add the market to this list.

Yellowknife

Sunday, November 20: École St Joseph School seventh-graders are holding a holiday market with more than 45 tables. The market will happen at the school from 11am-4pm.

Saturday, November 26: Yellowknife United Church will host a Christmas Tea and Sale from 2pm-4pm in the Northern United Place auditorium. Tea will be offered at a cost of $6 per adult and $2 per child under five.

Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27: The YK Guild of Arts and Crafts will hold its annual Christmas Sale with locally made art. The sale will happen at the guild (113 Kam Lake Road) from 10am-2pm, though sign-up is required from 10am-noon. Drop in hours run from 12pm to 2pm.

The guild has a capacity of 20 people at a time. Shoppers are asked to bring their own bags. The sale returns the following weekend if you can’t make this one.

Sunday, November 27: The Northern Mosaic Network and Communities Building Youth Futures will host a holiday market from 10am-5pm in the PSAV room at the Yellowknife Multiplex. Vendors interested in participating can still apply for a table.

Saturday, December 3: The Yellowknife Quilters’ Guild will hold its annual Christmas Sale at Center Ice Plaza from 10am-3pm. A wide variety of items made by local quilters will be available, including table runners, placemats and advent calendars.

YK United Church is hosting their second annual Christmas Bazaar from 10am-3pm in the NUP auditorium. The sale will mark the return of the Bazaar after a 2 year absence due to Covid-19.

Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4: The YK Guild of Arts and Crafts will hold the second weekend of its annual Christmas Sale with locally made art. Timings and instructions each day remain the same – see the November 26-27 entry above for details.

Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17: The Christmas Market on 47 Street will take place at the Gallery on 47th with local art, baked goods, custom gift baskets and photos with Santa. A reception will be held on the Friday night from 5-9pm, with additional shopping hours from 11am-4pm on Saturday.

Fort Smith

Friday, November 25: A Christmas Maxx Sale is scheduled to be held by the Northern Life Museum and Cultural Centre at the town’s rec centre. Locally made arts and crafts will be available, as well as sheets of cookies being sold as a fundraiser for the museum. The sale will run from 1pm-4pm.

Hay River

Friday, November 25: The Hay River Chamber of Commerce will host a Moonlight Madness event from 7pm till late at the Wright Centre. Local vendors, draw boxes at participating businesses, and prizes will be offered. The town’s Santa Claus Parade will also begin at 6:30pm.

Saturday, November 26: The Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre is holding a Christmas Flea Market and Craft Sale from 10am-2pm.

Inuvik

Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27: The Great Northern Arts Festival Society will host its annual Christmas Craft Fair. The event will be held at the Midnight Sun Complex and will offer handcrafted items from the Beaufort Delta communities.