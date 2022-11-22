Mike Couvrette elected to Fort Smith’s council by two votes

The Town of Fort Smith's municipal office. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Mike Couvrette will fill the vacancy on Fort Smith’s town council after receiving just two votes more than nearest rival Athena Sharp.

According to by-election results published by the town on Tuesday morning, Couvrette received 78 votes to Sharp’s 76. Ria Linda Coleman, a third candidate, received 26 votes.

Monday’s by-election followed the passing of the late Kevin Heron, the town’s former deputy mayor, in August.

Jay MacDonald has since assumed the role of deputy mayor.