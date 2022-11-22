Mike Couvrette elected to Fort Smith’s council by two votes

Mike Couvrette will fill the vacancy on Fort Smith’s town council after receiving just two votes more than nearest rival Athena Sharp.

According to by-election results published by the town on Tuesday morning, Couvrette received 78 votes to Sharp’s 76. Ria Linda Coleman, a third candidate, received 26 votes.

Monday’s by-election followed the passing of the late Kevin Heron, the town’s former deputy mayor, in August.

Jay MacDonald has since assumed the role of deputy mayor.