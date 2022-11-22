YK health clinics appeal to residents over hundreds of no-shows

Yellowknife's downtown primary care clinic
Yellowknife's downtown primary care clinic. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Health services in Yellowknife are urging residents to cancel appointments they can’t attend after hundreds of no-shows in October.

In a news release on Tuesday, the NWT’s health authority said there were more than 700 no-shows at city health clinics last month. In September, there were 120 no-shows at rehab services like audiology and physiotherapy.

“From April to October, no-show rates have been increasing,” the health authority stated, adding that patients’ failure to turn up was placing additional strain on a system affected by ongoing staffing shortages.

Advertisement.

“Residents are being encouraged to be mindful of appointment availability and ensure they cancel any appointments they cannot attend,” the news released continued.

“No-shows end up taking time away from staff and other patients who could have been seen in that time.”

To cancel an appointment, the health authority wrote, residents should call:

Yellowknife Primary Care Centre or Frame Lake Health Clinic: (867) 767-9294 and press 0
Audiology: (867) 669-3130
Occupational Therapy: (867) 669-4340
Physiotherapy: (867) 669-4117
Speech Language Pathology: (867) 767-9299

Advertisement.