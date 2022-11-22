YK health clinics appeal to residents over hundreds of no-shows

Health services in Yellowknife are urging residents to cancel appointments they can’t attend after hundreds of no-shows in October.

In a news release on Tuesday, the NWT’s health authority said there were more than 700 no-shows at city health clinics last month. In September, there were 120 no-shows at rehab services like audiology and physiotherapy.

“From April to October, no-show rates have been increasing,” the health authority stated, adding that patients’ failure to turn up was placing additional strain on a system affected by ongoing staffing shortages.

“Residents are being encouraged to be mindful of appointment availability and ensure they cancel any appointments they cannot attend,” the news released continued.

“No-shows end up taking time away from staff and other patients who could have been seen in that time.”

To cancel an appointment, the health authority wrote, residents should call:

Yellowknife Primary Care Centre or Frame Lake Health Clinic: (867) 767-9294 and press 0

Audiology: (867) 669-3130

Occupational Therapy: (867) 669-4340

Physiotherapy: (867) 669-4117

Speech Language Pathology: (867) 767-9299