Snowfall warning expands to Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River

A snowfall warning issued for Wrigley on Thursday morning was expanded later in the afternoon to cover Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River.

Various NWT communities have struggled to cope with snowfall in recent weeks, while freezing rain has also been a concern in communities like Hay River.

Environment Canada says heavy snow in the Dehcho will continue on Thursday night.

In an advisory, federal forecasters said total snowfall is “expected to range between 10 to 14 cm.”

Snow will end by Friday morning, Environment Canada stated.