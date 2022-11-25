Snowfall warning expands to Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River

A grader passes along a Fort Simpson riverside road in March 2019
A grader passes along Mackenzie Drive, a Fort Simpson riverside road, in March 2019. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A snowfall warning issued for Wrigley on Thursday morning was expanded later in the afternoon to cover Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River.

Various NWT communities have struggled to cope with snowfall in recent weeks, while freezing rain has also been a concern in communities like Hay River.

Environment Canada says heavy snow in the Dehcho will continue on Thursday night.

In an advisory, federal forecasters said total snowfall is “expected to range between 10 to 14 cm.”

Snow will end by Friday morning, Environment Canada stated.