Folk on the Rocks 2023 early-bird tickets go on sale

Yellowknife’s Folk on the Rocks is now selling early-bird discounted tickets for the 2023 edition of the city’s main annual music festival.

Tickets made available at 10am on Friday include adult weekend passes for $138, down from their regular price of $175. Those tickets allow Saturday and Sunday access to the festival.

VIP tickets, now known as Owl passes, are available for $450 each. Those tickets come with access to hospitality areas, 10 free drinks and free meals, and entry to a barbecue where you can meet the performers. Forty Owl passes are available, organizers said.

You can purchase tickets from the Folk on the Rocks website.

Lineup announcements for the next Folk on the Rocks are expected in the spring. The festival is scheduled for July 14-16, 2023.

A small number of ultra-discounted tickets had previously gone on sale last month.

Cabin Radio returns to Folk on the Rocks next summer with more performances at the Cabin Stage and full, live coverage from the main, beer garden and Cabin stages.