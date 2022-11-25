Enjoy Yellowknife’s Santa Claus Parade with Cabin Radio

Cabin Radio will air a live audio special throughout Saturday’s 2022 Yellowknife Santa Claus Parade. You can also follow us online for photos and video from the parade route.

Listen to the Cabin Radio live stream from 4pm till 6pm on Saturday for festive music and parade coverage anchored by Kevin and Michelle MacDonald, with Ollie Williams live along the route.

Use our website or the app to tune in.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for photos and video clips as the floats go by.

The City of Yellowknife has yet to confirm this year’s parade route, but it’s expected to follow a path from 53 Street to Franklin Avenue and 49 Street.

The parade itself begins at 5pm. Our live audio special begins an hour earlier with some classic Christmas cuts to get you in the mood before the floats pass by our Studio One window on Yellowknife’s main street.

The theme for this year’s parade? “Yellowknife Christmas,” the city says.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Yellowknife suggests it’ll be around -10C with a light wind and a wind chill factor of -18C.