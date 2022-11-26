Police arrest 16-year-old over Yellowknife vehicle damage

RCMP say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged after the windows of “approximately seven vehicles” in the vicinity of Yellowknife’s Borden Drive were smashed.

In a news release on Friday, police said they had received “multiple reports” earlier in the day of damaged vehicles. More broadly, Yellowknife has suffered a rash of car crime in recent months.

Police said the 16-year-old was arrested near some of the vandalized vehicles.

They face 13 charges, including mischief, possession of a dangerous weapon and break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The youth is also charged with assaulting and obstructing a police officer. RCMP said the individual “spat in a police officer’s face” on arrest.