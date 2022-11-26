More freezing rain and snow, warnings for Fort Smith and Fort Liard

A Saturday snowfall warning is in effect for Fort Liard while Fort Smith is being warned to brace for “freezing drizzle” throughout the day.

Freezing rain has already played havoc in Hay River this week, creating treacherously icy surfaces at a time of year ordinarily considered too late for that kind of wet weather.

The NWT’s unseasonably warm start to winter is set to end next week – when temperatures are forecast to drop below -30C in many areas – but it persists for now, with Fort Smith some 12C warmer on Friday than the average high for this time of year.

Saturday will bring freezing drizzle throughout the morning and into the afternoon, Environment Canada warned.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice,” read a Saturday morning advisory for the town.

Meanwhile, Fort Liard is forecast to receive 10 to 15 cm of snow on Saturday.

“Snow will begin this morning and intensify through the day,” Environment Canada stated.

“The heaviest snow will fall over areas near the Liard River. Farther east, such as Sambaa K’e, lesser snowfall with total amounts of five to 10 cm is expected.

“Heavy snow will end early Sunday morning. Gusty northerly winds may also further reduce visibility in blowing snow.”