Large explosion in Hay River, nearby residents evacuated

A large explosion has taken place in the area of Hay River’s Beaver Crescent, with residents of the street evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple residents reported an explosion shortly after 10am followed by emergency responders hurrying to the scene. The exact cause of the blast has yet to be confirmed.

“Emergency responders have control of the area and are working with local utilities to isolate risks,” the Town of Hay River said in a statement just after 11am.

“Beaver Crescent residents have been evacuated out of precaution. People are asked to avoid traffic in the area.”

A map shows the location of Beaver Crescent in Hay River.

The town said a warming shelter is being set up at the Hay River Community Centre in the Doug Weitermann Hall.

Some road closures are in effect between the northern intersection of Riverview Drive and Woodland Drive and the intersection of Gaetz Drive and Woodland Drive, the town stated. Residents are asked to avoid the ravine walking trail.

There is so far no word regarding whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

There are around 20 homes in the vicinity of Beaver Crescent, a riverside residential area surrounded by a strip of woodland.

On Facebook, April Martel – chief of the neighbouring Kátł’odeeche First Nation – said residents should remain away from Beaver Crescent and associated the blast with a propane-related incident.

Martel warned that a further explosion was still possible and urged residents to take care and clear a path for emergency services.

More follows.