Police appeal for help over bear-spraying of store clerk

RCMP in Yellowknife are asking for help identifying a man accused of bear-spraying a store clerk before escaping with cigarettes.

The incident happened at around 7:25am on Sunday, according to police, who released a security camera image from Forrest Drive’s Circle K convenience store showing the suspect in tan snowpants and a grey hoodie.

“RCMP are still trying to identify the suspect and are seeking the public’s help,” a news release on Monday stated.

If you have information that might help, call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.