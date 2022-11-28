Yellowknife RCMP charge 19-year-old with cocaine trafficking

RCMP say a 19-year-old faces a range of charges after a search of his Yellowknife accommodation turned up 84 grams of crack cocaine and more than $20,000 in cash.

The man, who was not named by police, was pulled over by officers in a traffic stop on Thursday last week according to an RCMP news release on Monday morning.

“The man was found to be in possession of seven grams of cocaine and a large knife that was concealed on his person,” police stated.

A subsequent search of his accommodation revealed more cocaine, crack cocaine and the cash, the press release continued.

RCMP said the man, who was due in court on Monday, faces five charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and trafficking cocaine.