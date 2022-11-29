Inuvik to lose power in Wednesday morning planned outage

The NWT Power Corporation says Inuvik will be without power for three hours early on Wednesday morning so “critical” work can be done.

An announcement advising of the planned outage arrived less than 24 hours before work was due to take place. NTPC estimates the power will be out from 4am until 7am on November 30.

Temperatures are expected to hover around -20C at the time.

“This is a community-wide outage and is required to ensure reliable power supply throughout the community, including the airport,” the power corporation said in a statement posted online.

“We recognize that it is not ideal to schedule an outage in this cold weather but the maintenance work is absolutely critical for the community.”

The power corporation apologized for the short notice and said crews would work “as quickly as possible” to restore power.