Woman, 21, arrested over series of Hay River break-ins

Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old woman in connection with break-ins at a range of Hay River businesses this month.

According to RCMP, the same person is believed to be responsible for a series of break-ins along the highway on November 13 and a further two in an industrial area two days later.

The woman, who was not named by police, faces four counts of breaking and entering with intent, three counts of possessing break-in instruments and five counts of possessing property obtained by crime, among other charges.

RCMP said their investigation is ongoing.