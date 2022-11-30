NWT needs 12 young people for climate advisory group

Northwest Territories residents aged 18 to 30 are being invited to apply to join a climate youth advisory group that’ll assist the broader NWT Climate Change Council.

The council brings together staff at Indigenous and community governments alongside the GNWT and other organizations. The youth advisory group will “advise and collaborate with” the council, the GNWT said.

Members of the 12-person youth advisory group, the GNWT stated in a Wednesday news release, “will be expected to engage with their community – including other youth and Elders – and bring their voices to three virtual meetings and one in-person meeting per year.”

In return, the news release continued, advisory group members “will have an opportunity to learn about policymaking and influence recommendations made by the NWT Climate Change Council.”

An honorarium of $250 per day is paid to advisory group members. A chair of the group, chosen by its members, will receive $300 per day.

The GNWT said it is seeking two members per NWT region, including two from Yellowknife. In each region, the territory hopes to select one person aged 18 to 24 and another aged 25 to 30.

Applicants do not need to currently reside in their regions or communities to apply, the territory added.

The online application form must be submitted by January 2, 2023.