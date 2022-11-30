‘Major pipe break’ disrupts Behchokǫ̀ water supply

The Tłı̨chǫ Government said on Wednesday afternoon a “major pipe break” is affecting water supply in Behchokǫ̀.

Anyone on piped water is affected according to a statement posted to the Tłı̨chǫ Government’s Facebook page. There was no immediate timeline for repairs.

“Water distribution will be disrupted temporarily,” the statement read.

“We encourage residents to be patient. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience and short notice.”

Temperatures in the community are expected to remain just above -30C on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

This has been a difficult year for Behchokǫ̀ residents’ access to water.

In January, some Edzo residents reported brown water flowing from their taps and a backup of raw sewage – an issue that had persisted for weeks, APTN reported.

Jane Weyallon Armstrong, the MLA for Monfwi, subsequently told Cabin Radio the issues stem from the community’s ageing water plant and buried pipe system that must be replaced.