Cabin Radio’s advent calendar: Stories that sum up 2022

Cabin Radio is looking back at 2022 in an advent calendar that gradually shares 24 stories we think are some of the most interesting from the year just gone.

We’ve tried to avoid the day-to-day run of regular news reporting (you probably don’t need reminding about anything that involves the word “pandemic”) to focus on things that were unusual, fun, interesting or uplifting.

Each day from December 1 to December 24, we’ll add a new story. You might remember it or it might be your first chance to read or watch something you missed.

Happy holidays from Cabin Radio – and don’t forget to stop in at the holiday markets near you!

The Thaidene Nëné Indigenous Protected Area was established in 2019. Photo: Pat Kane

December 1

Thaidene Nëné makes New York Times travel list

The NWT’s Thaidene Nëné National Park Reserve made it among the destinations listed in 52 Places, the New York Times’ 2022 compilation of world attractions worth seeing.

Each year, the newspaper selects 52 locations considered to be among the most alluring for prospective travellers.

For 2022, the newspaper said it chose destinations “where travellers can be part of the solution.”

Read more about why Thaidene Nëné was chosen.