Blizzard could strike Tuk and Paulatuk on Saturday

Blizzard conditions with winds of up to 100 km/h could reach Tuktoyaktuk and Paulatuk by Saturday, Environment Canada says.

A winter storm watch issued for the two communities states that Tuktoyaktuk can expect “reduced visibilities in blowing snow” to begin on Friday night as westerly winds begin to increase.

“Damaging winds” could develop on Saturday, Environment Canada said.

Residents are advised not to travel if possible.