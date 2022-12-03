‘Intermittent outages,’ stores close as Arctic storm arrives

Power outages were reported in Beaufort Delta communities and some stores closed for the day as an Arctic storm continued to roll through the Northwest Territories.

By 3pm on Saturday there was little change to advisories issued earlier in the day that affect around half of the territory’s communities. Along the Arctic coast, the strongest winds were expected in the afternoon.

A blizzard already affecting Tuktoyaktuk was expected to strengthen, with winds of up to 110 km/h forecast. In Paulatuk, a blizzard brought winds of up to 80 km/h.

The Stanton general store in Tuktoyaktuk and Northern store in Paulatuk each announced they would remain closed for the day because of the weather. Tuktoyaktuk’s Christmas market planned for Saturday has been postponed.

The NWT Power Corporation said it had reports of “intermittent outages” throughout the Beaufort Delta and was working to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible.”

Elsewhere, Inuvik and Colville Lake were both under wind warnings, with gusts of up to 100 km/h forecast in the afternoon.

Similar wind warnings were issued for Délı̨nę and Aklavik early on Saturday afternoon.

A Global Forecast System model shows expected wind strength across the NWT on Saturday and into Sunday.

Residents in those communities are warned to expect difficulty travelling in blowing snow, which is also forecast for Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic, Wekweètì, Whatì, Behchokǫ̀ and Wrigley.

In Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells, a winter storm warning is in place and up to 30 cm of snow is expected to have fallen by the end of Saturday. Winds of up to 80 km/h are forecast.

The storm’s southward progression may yet trigger more advisories in the North Slave, Dehcho and South Slave. You can follow advisories on Environment Canada’s website.