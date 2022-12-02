Winter storm set to roll across Beaufort Delta and Sahtu

Blizzard, snowfall and blowing snow advisories are in effect for Beaufort Delta and Sahtu communities with a storm due to hit on Saturday.

Tuktoyaktuk is warned by Environment Canada to expect blizzard conditions with winds of up to 100 km/h. The strongest winds will be on Saturday but effects will start to be felt on Friday night.

In Paulatuk, winds of up to 80 km/h are expected and a winter storm watch is in place.

In the Sahtu, a snowfall warning was issued on Friday afternoon for Fort Good Hope, Tulita and Norman Wells. Up to 20 cm is expected to fall before Saturday evening.

An Environment Canada model shows expected wind strength across the NWT on Saturday and Sunday.

“Visibility will be further reduced in blowing snow on Saturday, when strong northwesterly wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h develop,” Environment Canada warned.

“The worst visibility is expected in the evening when temperatures quickly fall and the winds are strongest. Snow may be mixed with rain at times during the day.”

Blowing snow is forecast for Aklavik, Colville Lake, Délı̨nę and Inuvik.

“Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected on Saturday,” Environment Canada advised for those communities.

“Strong northwesterly wind gusts near 80 km/h will diminish Saturday evening, allowing conditions to improve.”

The storm’s southward progression may yet trigger advisories in the North Slave and South Slave later this coming weekend. You can follow advisories on Environment Canada’s website.