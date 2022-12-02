City Hall and legislature to light up on December 8

Yellowknife’s City Hall and the Legislative Assembly will switch on their Christmas lights in a joint ceremony on Thursday, December 8.

As part of a coordinated Winter Lights Across Canada switch-on, Somba K’e Civic Plaza’s lights will illuminate at 4:45pm before a celebration at the legislature from 5pm.

“Warm up with hot beverages and cookies courtesy of the Sundog Trading Post, enjoy live music from the Sir John Franklin Jazz Band, and view Christmas trees decorated by kindergarteners from Yellowknife, Ndılǫ and Dettah,” the city and legislature stated in a news release.

A “special visitor from the North Pole” is also promised.