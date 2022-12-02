Search begins after man ‘escapes from Fort Providence RCMP’

Police in Fort Providence have appealed for help after an “extensive search” failed to uncover a man said to have escaped from an officer early on Friday morning.

According to RCMP, a 22-year-old arrested in connection with an alleged assault “managed to escape” while being taken to a police vehicle shortly after 4:30am.

RCMP identified the man as Logan Causa.

Police say he faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a release order, and escaping lawful custody.

An RCMP handout image of Logan Causa.

“An extensive search was undertaken by officers from neighbouring detachments and the G Division Police Dog Services,” RCMP said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“Causa has not been located and at this time investigators believe that he is being aided by friends or associates.”

RCMP, who said a man “sustained serious injuries” in the initial incident, believe Causa has ties to Yellowknife and northern Alberta.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Fort Providence detachment at (867) 699-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.