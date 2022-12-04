Fort Providence RCMP say man ‘unlawfully at large’ has been found

Police in Fort Providence say a man who escaped while being arrested over an alleged assault has been tracked down and is back in custody.

According to RCMP, 22-year-old Logan Causa ran away while being taken to a police vehicle early on the morning of Friday, December 2. Police subsequently appealed for help finding him.

In an update on Sunday morning, RCMP said Causa had been found on Saturday “at a rural property near Fort Providence where he was arrested without incident.”

He is due to appear before a justice of the peace on Sunday, police said.

RCMP earlier said the initial incident, at a home in Fort Providence, left a man with “serious injuries.”

Police say Causa faces charges of assault causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a release order, and escaping lawful custody.