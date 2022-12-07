Vehicle left running leads BC RCMP to man wanted in NWT

RCMP in British Columbia say an investigation into a suspicious vehicle led officers to a man wanted in the Northwest Territories.

According to RCMP in Kelowna, officers were led to Moosa Mohammad Khan when they began looking into calls from residents concerned that a vehicle had been left running for hours early on Monday morning.

Khan was inside the vehicle, RCMP in the province said. Police say the 22-year-old was arrested as he is wanted in the NWT in connection with an allegation of possessing property obtained by crime.

He was found in the car with “a loaded firearm, suspected illegal drugs and cash,” BC RCMP stated in a news release.