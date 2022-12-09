Yellowknife church plans service of comfort for December 15

Yellowknife United Church will hold an “alternative gathering” next week designed to offer space for people struggling during the holiday season.

What is billed as a service of comfort will be held from 7pm until 8pm on Thursday, December 15 inside the auditorium at the city’s Northern United Place.

Lorne Gushue, a church volunteer, said similar events elsewhere were known as “Blue Christmas” services, designed for “people who might be finding it difficult to find the ‘jolly’ at this time of year for any number of reasons.”

“It’s an hour-long service with some music, some words, some reflection, and hopefully a lot of peace,” Gushue said by email, “followed by a time of fellowship with light refreshments.”

The event has taken place annually in Yellowknife in recent years, including a service in December 2021 that additionally offered support to anyone affected by the pandemic that year.

“People are invited to come for their own needs,” Gushue said, “or to bring a friend who might need a sense of comfort and peace during a time of year that can be challenging for many varied reasons.”