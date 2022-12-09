Fire marshal says YK, Hay River explosions both propane-related

Recent separate explosions in residential areas of Yellowknife and Hay River were each related to propane gas, the NWT’s fire marshal has confirmed.

A Department of Municipal and Community Affairs spokesperson, writing on behalf of the fire marshal, confirmed a link to propane in each incident in an email on Friday afternoon.

A connection to propane had been asserted by people with knowledge of the blasts but had not been formalized by investigating authorities until now.

“Propane gas was involved in both the Hay River and Yellowknife explosion incidents and neither are considered to be suspicious,” spokesperson Jay Boast wrote.

Nobody was seriously hurt in either explosion, but a Yellowknife family’s home was destroyed on December 6 and several Hay River homes were damaged on November 26.

The department said the fire marshal’s office did not expect to comment further on the incidents.

“Although the specific cause and circumstances of these incidents are still under investigation, the Office of the Fire Marshal would like to remind residents to ensure all gas fitting work is carried out by qualified persons under a valid permit,” Boast wrote.

“Residents who have gas appliances may want to consider additional safety measures to protect themselves, including installation of CSA-approved smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and a propane gas detector where applicable.”