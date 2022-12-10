What’s happening over the holidays in the NWT?

One holiday gathering not enough? Looking to spread more festive cheer? Here’s the Cabin Radio guide to events taking place throughout the rest of December across the NWT.

From community feasts to New Year’s Eve parties, on this page you’ll find a list of holiday events happening in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik and elsewhere.

If you know of an event happening that you don’t see on the list (we’re sure there are more), email our arts reporter with details. We need the date and time of the event, the venue, and a link to a webpage with more information if available.

Don’t forget we have a separate page for holiday markets if you’re still in shopping mode, not celebrating mode.

Yellowknife

Saturday, December 10: The Yellowknife Choral Society is holding its My Favourite Things Choral Concert at the NWT Legislative Assembly at 2:30pm.

Sunday, December 11: The 40 Below Christmas Show will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church at 7pm. The show will feature the Yellowknife Youth Choir with conductor Susan Shantora and accompanist Ari Snyder.

Thursday, December 15: Ecology North is hosting a Holiday Open House from 12-2pm at the Ecology North office as an opportunity to sign up for memberships and meet the Ecology North team.

Thursday, December 15: There is a service of comfort at Yellowknife United Church from 7pm.

Sunday, December 18: YKDFN is hosting its Christmas party at the Chief Drygeese Centre from 3-7pm. The event will include turkey, gifts, and a special guest. Attendees must be YKDFN members.

Thursday, December 22: The Northern Mosaic Network’s annual holiday party will be held from 6-11pm at the Rainbow Centre. The night includes pizza, snacks, movies, games and prizes.

Friday, December 23: Makerspace YK will host its holiday party from 6-10pm with a clothing and gift swap, a holiday movie and more.

Saturday, December 31: A New Year’s Eve party will be held at Dettah’s Chief Drygeese Centre. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five. The night will include jigging, singing, a dance contest, a live band, fireworks, and more. No alcohol or drugs will be permitted.

Wekweètì

Friday, December 16: The community of Wekweètì is hosting a Christmas Lights and House Decoration competition from 6-9pm.

Behchokǫ̀

Monday, December 19: A Children’s Winter Festival will be held at the Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre for families with children aged 12 and under. Food, games and prizes will be included from 2-6pm.

Sunday, January 1: From 12-1pm, the Behchokǫ̀ Presence Office is hosting a Feeding of the Fire Ceremony at St Michael Parish Church.

Sunday, January 1: A New Year’s Day celebration will be held at Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary School’s gymnasium. Starting at 5pm, attendees can expect a feast and drum dance.

Fort Smith

Saturday, December 10: The Fort Smith Pentecostal Church is holding its Annual Christmas Food and Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off at the church on Mills Street from 10am-1pm.

A Pizza Dance Party will be held at Anna’s restaurant from 4-6pm with cookie decorating and snowflake making. Entry is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Kids under five get in for free. These prices include all-you-can-eat pizza, a veggie tray and a beverage.

Hay River

Saturday, December 10: The NWT Centennial Library is hosting an adult Christmas Concert at 7pm. Entrance is by donation.

Monday, December 19 to Friday December 23: Parents can drop their kids aged five to 12 off for a Holiday Break at the Hay River Community Centre from 8:30am-5:30pm. Kids can enjoy holiday-themed crafts, games, movies and swimming for $25 per day.

Wednesday, December 28 to Friday, December 30: Parents can drop their kids aged five to 12 off for a Holiday Break at the Hay River Community Centre from 1-5:30pm. Kids can enjoy holiday-themed crafts, games, movies, and swimming for $12.50 per day.

Inuvik

Wednesday, December 14: East Three Secondary School is hosting its annual Coffee House at 7pm in the school’s foyer. The evening will include entertainment alongside baked goods and beverages for sale. Those wanting to perform can sign up at the school’s office.

Saturday, December 31: A New Year’s Eve Old Time Dance and Community Feast will be held at the Midnight Sun Complex from 5pm-2am. Free for everyone, the event will include live music by Ben Chuck, Nolan Kasook and more, as well as a jigging contest, an Elvis contest, and a midnight balloon drop.