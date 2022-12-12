Vehicle fire summons emergency crews to Yellowknife’s Old Town

Yellowknife fire trucks, municipal enforcement and an ambulance crammed into an Old Town street to respond to a car fire on Sunday.

Crews were called out shortly after 5pm to an area of Old Town known as the Woodyard, not to be confused with the nearby brewery and restaurant of the same name.

By 5:40pm, the fire – off Hamilton Drive and Bretzlaff Drive – had been extinguished. A small amount of smoke could be seen emanating from a van that had been alight.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent and there was no word regarding injuries. There appeared to be no threat to surrounding homes.

By 5:45pm, fire crews were packing up a truck and water tanker and preparing to leave the scene.

The vehicle that caught fire. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

A view of emergency vehicles at the scene. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio