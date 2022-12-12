Tuberculosis advisory issued for Inuvik’s Nova Inn

Anyone who stayed at or frequently visited Inuvik’s Nova Inn from August to November this year may have been exposed to tuberculosis, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

In a Monday news release, Dr Kami Kandola stressed her advisory was precautionary only and there has so far been no recorded transmission of tuberculosis associated with the hotel.

Dr Kandola’s advisory spans the period between August 17 and November 17, 2022.

If you think you may have been exposed, contact Inuvik Public Health at (867) 678-8088 extension 40655.

Symptoms include a cough that lasts for more than three weeks, fever, night sweats, chills, chest pain, the coughing-up of blood, and fatigue. Unintended weight loss or loss of appetite can also be signs.

If you have any of the above and think you have been exposed, call Inuvik Public Health, wear a mask and isolate until you receive further instructions.

Kandola’s office said health officials were monitoring the situation and would provide regular updates.