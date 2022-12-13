Four nominees for chief becomes three in Acho Dene Koe election

The final list of nominees for Acho Dene Koe chief in February’s election now includes three candidates, down from four earlier this month.

Frank Kotchea Sr, provisionally listed as a nominee at the start of December, does not appear on a final notice of poll issued on Monday. The three candidates who remain are Floyd Bertrand, James Duntra Sr and Eugene Hope.

The election of a new chief for the Fort Liard-based First Nation is now more than two years overdue.

Polling day will be February 2, 2023. Monday’s notice of poll stated online voting will open a week earlier, while mail-in voting will also be possible.

Whoever wins the election will become the First Nation’s chief until April 2024.