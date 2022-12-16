Applications open for GNWT’s $1.75M anti-poverty fund

The NWT government has opened applications for an annual $1.75-million anti-poverty fund accessible to Indigenous and community governments and non-profits.

The fund supports poverty reduction projects targeting children and families, healthy living, safe and affordable housing, sustainable communities, and what the GNWT calls “an integrated continuum of services.”

There is no maximum amount available per project, and multi-year programs can be funded.

Projects should provide a service or support at the community level, the territory stated in a Friday news release, and show how they will improve social outcomes, offer new approaches and build partnerships.

New and existing projects are eligible. Projects that previously received anti-poverty funding need to show they will build on lessons learned.

Non-profits need to show support from either an Indigenous or community government. GNWT entities like schools and health centres are not eligible to apply, but can be listed as partners by other organizations.

The deadline to apply via the GNWT website is January 31, 2023.