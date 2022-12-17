Glass, chair on street after incident in downtown Yellowknife

Multiple emergency vehicles were summoned to Yellowknife’s Red Apple restaurant on Saturday after an incident left windows smashed.

What had taken place was not immediately clear. A person answering the phone at the Red Apple said staff were too busy dealing with the aftermath to talk.

RCMP have been approached for information. Officers could be seen taking photos of the scene.

At least two of the restaurant’s windows facing Franklin Avenue had been smashed, leaving a significant quantity of glass on the street.

An upturned chair sat amid shards of glass on the sidewalk.

An ambulance attending the scene alongside multiple police vehicles departed just before 2pm. There was no immediate word regarding whether anyone had been hurt.