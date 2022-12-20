A Cabin Christmas: Our 2022 holiday programming

Cabin Radio is your perfect Christmas accompaniment in 2022. Tune in from Christmas Eve until the end of Boxing Day for festive music and stories.

You can listen live via the Cabin Radio website or get the Cabin Radio app to listen anywhere in the world.

On Christmas Eve – Saturday, December 24 – go Wayback With K-Mac for a Christmas special from 8am until noon. Kevin and Michelle MacDonald will be live in Studio One with a festive trip through decades of your favourite music.

From noon until late on Christmas Eve, join your narrator, Maria, for Christmas poems and stories. Maria will read a mix of classics and stories you may not have heard before, alongside a selection of holiday classic tunes for easy, warm-hearted listening.

Start Christmas Day – Sunday, December 25 – with Lydia Haines from Yellowknife’s École Allain St-Cyr, part of Cabin Radio’s student group, who has curated an introduction to the big day from 4am till 8am for all those early risers eager to get at whatever’s beneath the tree.

At 8am, Sarah Vaughan has a two-hour Cabin Classics special celebrating the festive season with the finest classical mix you’ll find, followed by Jeremy Walsh with Cabin Jazz and Soul from 10am till 12pm.

From noon till late on Christmas Day, Maria returns with more festive stories and songs, leaving time for Clams n’ Moose to make an appearance from 9pm till 11pm.

On Boxing Day – Monday, December 26 – you have another chance to hear Lydia’s festive broadcast from 6am till 10am, followed by a day of magical Folk on the Rocks memories. Between 10am and 6pm on Boxing Day, we’re rebroadcasting eight hours of live performances from 2022’s festival in full. Watch this space for our full schedule of artists nearer the time. At 6pm on Boxing Day there’s another chance to hear the Cabin Classics festive special, followed by an 8pm rebroadcast of Out of the Bear Cave (our new music show).

Enjoy the Best of Mornings at the Cabin from 7am till noon each day between Tuesday, December 27 and Friday, December 30.

Mornings at the Cabin, 90s at 9, Afternoons at the Cabin and Home to the Cabin return on January 3, 2023, as does the full range of our locally produced shows.

Happy holidays to you and your family!

Full schedule

Saturday, December 24

Midnight-8am: Cabin Radio’s festive playlist

Cabin Radio’s festive playlist 8am-12pm: Wayback with K-Mac Christmas Special

Wayback with K-Mac Christmas Special 12pm-Midnight: A Cabin Christmas – Stories and Songs

Sunday, December 25

Midnight-4am: Cabin Radio’s festive playlist

Cabin Radio’s festive playlist 4am-8am: Lydia Haines’ Christmas Special

Lydia Haines’ Christmas Special 8am-10am: Cabin Classics at Christmas

Cabin Classics at Christmas 10am-12pm: Cabin Jazz and Soul

Cabin Jazz and Soul 12pm-9pm: A Cabin Christmas – Stories and Songs

A Cabin Christmas – Stories and Songs 9pm-11pm: Clams n’ Moose

Clams n’ Moose 11pm-Midnight: Cabin Radio’s festive playlist

Monday, December 26

Midnight-6am: Cabin Radio’s festive playlist

Cabin Radio’s festive playlist 6am-10am: Lydia Haines’ Christmas Special

Lydia Haines’ Christmas Special 10am-6pm: Best of Folk on the Rocks 2022

Best of Folk on the Rocks 2022 6pm-8pm: Cabin Classics at Christmas

Cabin Classics at Christmas 8pm-10pm: Out of the Bear Cave

Out of the Bear Cave 10pm-Midnight: Cabin Radio’s festive playlist