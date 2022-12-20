Police issue appeal over man wanted in Fort Smith

RCMP in Fort Smith have asked for help finding a man said to be facing charges of assault and uttering threats.

According to police, 31-year-old Donovan Avery Desjarlais faces a total of four charges – including one of assault by choking – and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

No other detail was provided regarding the incident or incidents in question.

RCMP said they believe Desjarlais “is avoiding police contact.”

“Investigators are confident that Donovan Desjarlais is in the Fort Smith area and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him,” read a statement issued by RCMP on Tuesday morning.

Desjarlais is described by police as an Indigenous man who is approximately 5 ft 10 in tall with short, brown hair and scars across his forehead.

Police said anyone who sees him should call the Fort Smith detachment at (867) 872-1111 but not approach him. You can also leave a tip anonymously.