Cancellations continue to affect holiday travel for NWT residents

A Friday morning WestJet flight from Yellowknife to Calgary is the latest cancellation affecting NWT residents as winter storms continue to disrupt travel in Canada.

Flight WS 3194, which should have departed Yellowknife at 7:35am, was cancelled according to WestJet’s website. The same flight had also been cancelled a day earlier.

The previous night’s inbound flight from Calgary had not taken place. WestJet said on Thursday it was cancelling more than a hundred flights departing from BC and Ontario because of winter weather, a move that had knock-on effects for the rest of the airline’s network.

As of 7:30am on Friday, WestJet’s afternoon flights between Yellowknife, Calgary and Edmonton were shown by the airline to be going ahead as scheduled.

Canadian North reported no problems on the parts of its network involving the Northwest Territories.

An Air Canada morning flight from Yellowknife to Vancouver, AC 8477, was said by the airline to be going ahead with a slight half-hour delay. Air Canada’s Friday evening flight from Vancouver to Yellowknife is currently expected to depart as scheduled.

Air Tindi is running Yellowknife-Edmonton flights on Friday afternoon to ease the demand created by cancellations elsewhere.