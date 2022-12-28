Yellowknife’s Gallery of the Midnight Sun listed for sale

One of Yellowknife’s best-known galleries and sellers of northern arts and crafts is on the market for a little under $800,000.

The Gallery of the Midnight Sun, opened by four longtime Yellowknife residents in 1998, is available for $795,000 plus GST according to real estate agents Century 21 Prospect Realty.

A listing for the gallery states that the sale includes the building, land, fixtures, equipment and intellectual property associated with the store.

The gallery’s inventory “is available at cost,” the listing continues, adding: “The vendor is willing to train the next owner of this beloved Yellowknife business.”

On its website, the Gallery of the Midnight Sun describes itself as “the NWT’s largest gallery and gift shop, offering fine arts and crafts from across the North” and based in a former North West Company trading post.

Floor plans associated with the listing state the store’s main floor has a little more than 3,700 square feet of internal space. The vast majority of that is the shop floor, though there are several storage areas, a staff space, and an office.

The store’s owners could not be reached. (The gallery has adjusted its hours over the holiday period.)