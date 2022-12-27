Christmas Day arrest for man wanted in Fort Smith

Police say they have arrested a man who was the subject of a public appeal after being charged with assault and uttering threats.

Fort Smith RCMP asked residents for help finding 31-year-old Donovan Avery Desjarlais on December 20, saying they believed he was “avoiding police contact.”

In an update on Monday, an RCMP spokesperson said Desjarlais had been arrested at approximately 2am on Christmas Day.

The location of the arrest was not given, nor were any other details.

An RCMP handout image of Donovan Desjarlais.

RCMP earlier said they believed Desjarlais to be in the Fort Smith area.

According to police, the four charges against him include one of assault by choking. No other detail has been provided regarding the incident or incidents in question.