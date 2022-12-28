Two youths arrested after Yellowknife armed robbery and break-ins

Yellowknife RCMP say charges are pending against two male youths after an armed robbery left a person needing treatment for the effects of bear spray.

Multiple RCMP vehicles could be seen outside Bruno’s on 52 Avenue at around 9pm on Wednesday. Police said staff of a business on the street had reported being threatened with a handgun and bear spray.

Two people fled “with a small amount of cash,” RCMP stated in a Thursday news release, but not before “one of the males deployed bear spray at an employee” who needed medical attention as a result.

Around an hour later, police say they received “a report of suspicious persons in the area of Gitzel Street” matching the description of the two people associated with the earlier robbery.

“RCMP attended this area and brought two male youth into custody. During the arrest of one of these youth, police recovered a replica firearm from their person,” police stated.

RCMP say a number of break-ins were reported in the same area. Anyone with doorbell or surveillance cameras on Gitzel St, Albatross Court or Dakota Court is asked to review the footage from 9pm till midnight on Wednesday and contact police if they see anything suspicious.

Police said charges are pending against the two youths, who were not identified and whose ages were not given. Charges pending include robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, and breaking and entering, among others.