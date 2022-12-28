Police use footprints to make arrest over Yellowknife break-ins

Yellowknife RCMP say footprints at two crime scenes were used to arrest a man over break-ins and resulting thefts at city businesses.

According to a Wednesday news release, police were called to a business on 44 Street in the early hours of Boxing Day. An intruder who ransacked the office had set off an alarm, RCMP said.

Officers described seeing “fresh shoeprints” departing the building. Yellowknife, which has already had above-average snowfall this winter, received several fresh dumps over the past week.

Two hours later, RCMP said, an alarm went off at a second business on Bretzlaff Drive.

“Police attended this location and located a man walking away from the building,” Wednesday’s news release stated.

“Police observed their shoeprints and determined they matched the break-and-enter at the business on 44 Street.

“This man began to run away from police and, after a brief foot chase, this man was arrested without incident. This man was subsequently found in possession of miscellaneous property from both businesses.”

A 30-year-old whom police did not name is charged with breaking and entering, possessing property obtained by crime, two counts related to weapons, and resisting arrest, among other offences.

RCMP said their investigation continues.